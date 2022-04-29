Second missing kayaker Mariana Dukes found deceased on the Long Tom River

A man whose body was found in a homemade wooden casket in an Oregon cemetery has been identified, authorities said Thursday. Deputies used fingerprints to identify the man as Randall Louis Lloyd, 59, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Preliminary autopsy results revealed that Lloyd...
A 70-year-old man who disappeared from his camp on China Hat Road south of Bend, prompting a public request for information, has been found deceased, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Sunday, adding that it was not considered a suspicious death.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
An Oregon mother has allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter — the subject of a custody battle that's dragged on for more than a year and a half. Police in Albany, Ore., released a statement about the April 23 arrest of Rebekah Gasperino. The 32-year-old mother was pulled...
WOODLAND, Wash. - If you're driving south on I-5 towards Portland, plan on a detour!. The Washington State Department of Transportation says southbound I-5 is experiencing massive delays after a multivehicle accident involving two semis and three passenger vehicles. The left and center lanes have reopened, but WSDOT warns it...
A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
A California woman survived six days trapped in a snowy wilderness by rationing a six pack of yoghurts and eating one of them a day. Sheena Gullett, 52, also ate snow to keep herself hydrated after she and pal Justin Honich, 48, got trapped by a blizzard while driving down a dirt road near Little Valley in northern California April 14.
PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Michael Trotter, the Washington County Sheriff's deputy who was critically injured early Wednesday morning when a car full of teenagers ran a red light and crashed into his patrol car on Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton, is expected to survive but faces a long road to recovery.
