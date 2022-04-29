ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Second missing kayaker Mariana Dukes found deceased on the Long Tom River

By NBC16
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. - Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced that the second missing kayaker, Mariana Dukes, was found deceased on the Long Tom River Friday, April 29. According to a statement by...

