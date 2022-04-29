Space Force Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has brought Space Force back down to Earth, cancelling the Steve Carell-led comedy after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. The axing comes just over two months after Space Force ‘s second season dropped on Feb. 18.

The series followed a group of people, led by Carell’s General Mark R. Naird, who were tasked with creating a sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, known as the Space Force. In Season 2, Gen. Naird and his underdog team had to prove themselves to a new administration while dealing with their own interpersonal challenges.

The show’s cast also included Lisa Kudrow ( Friends ), John Malkovich ( The New Pope ), Diana Silvers ( Booksmart ), Tawny Newsome ( Brockmire ), Ben Schwartz ( Parks and Recreation ) and Jimmy O. Yang ( Silicon Valley ). Following Space Force ‘s Season 2 renewal back in November 2020, the comedy underwent a creative revamp: Norm Hiscock ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine ) joined Greg Daniels as co-showrunner and Yang joined the writing staff, while production moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver in an effort to cut costs.

Netflix has cancelled several of its original series this month, including Raising Dion (after two seasons) and Pretty Smart (after one season) earlier this week. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with this latest cut.

Our sister site Deadline was first to report the news.