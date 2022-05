Middletown, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (12-15) hosted Penn State Harrisburg for a United East Conference doubleheader this afternoon (Apr. 30) in what were the final regular-season games for the Seahawks. The Nittany Lions were able to come out on top in both contests, taking game one 7-1 (7 inn.) and completing […] The post Seahawks Conclude Regular Season in a Double Header at Penn State Harrisburg appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO