Mattoon, IL

Coles County ClassE Trade Show to spotlight student businesses

By Rob Stroud
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

MATTOON — Mackenzie Harford is young, still a senior at Mattoon High School, but she already has a couple years of business experience through the Harford Heart and Home Boutique that she and her sister opened in 2020. Mackenzie and Skyler Harford, who teaches at Baum Elementary School...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Watch now: Large turnout for Ma’Liyah White benefit in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Elks Lodge was filled with community members dining on tacos, bidding on silent auction items, and buying raffle tickets within minutes of opening its doors for the fundraiser there Saturday. The event served as a fundraiser for the medical expenses of 10-year-old Ma’Liyah White, who remains...
CHARLESTON, IL
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW:

The story of Decatur Celebration took another step toward conclusion this week. The latest court documents filed by trustee Jeffrey D. Richardson indicate there isn't much left of any value. The bankruptcy trustee is asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Illinois for permission to hand over,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Ma'Liyah White fundraiser

Watch now: Large turnout for Ma’Liyah White benefit in Charleston. To make a contribution to help Ma’Liyah White, go to gofund.me/f9fa93b0. Contributions also can be made at the Washington Savings Bank locations in Mattoon and Effingham under the William Croy Benefit Account.
CHARLESTON, IL
Herald & Review

Lincoln College announces plans for final commencement

LINCOLN — Lincoln College's final graduating class will hear from a local pastor and Air Force veteran during commencement on Saturday, May 7. The school announced Tuesday that the keynote speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Shelton. He is the retired pastor from Second Baptist Church in Lincoln, as well as a former alderman, YMCA board member and a former Lincoln College trustee.
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

Historical homes you can own in the Decatur and Macon County area

Looking for a home with plenty of space? Look no further!! This adorable home in Argenta offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & over 3500 square feet. It also has a 3 car attached garage & a 2.5 detached garage. As soon as you walk in, you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors in the spacious dining room. This home has 2 living areas - perfect for the kids to hang out in one and adults in the other. There is a great sized bedroom located off of the living room. On the main floor, there is 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has been remodeled in 2017 and has a larger pantry & a breakfast area attached, which is great for the mornings before school! The family room off of the kitchen is oversized and has plenty of space for everyone to be comfy! Head on upstairs & you will find 2 other great sized bedrooms, a full bathroom & the main bedroom which also has a loft attached to it. Need more space? There is also a sitting room on the second level. There is an unfinished basement which is great if you're needing more storage. This home sits on 3 parcels.
MACON COUNTY, IL

