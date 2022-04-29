ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Pop-Up Storms this Weekend, Warming Trend Continues

By Ed Bloodsworth
WKRG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture has continued to increase Friday leading to a few pop-up showers and storms. A few more of this spot-style storms will be possible as we head into the weekend. A southeast breeze...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AL
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Wkrg
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine, temps climb into 60s

This weekend is looking fantastic! After a chilly start, wall-to wall sunshine today will help temps climb into the 60s this afternoon.Winds are also much calmer than the past couple of days, so it's a great day to be outdoors.It won't be quite as cold tonight, but you'll still need the jackets if you'll be out late (or early tomorrow). Lows will range from the mid 40s around the city to the 30s in the northwest suburbs.Sunday will be another nice one with just some more clouds streaming in through the afternoon. Otherwise, it's even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.Out next shower rolls in for the evening, and more so the overnight hours into early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Rain overnight; wet weather kicks off workweek across Long Island

Overnight rain will lead into a cloudy Monday with periods of rain showers throughout the day. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says high temperatures Monday will reach 56 degrees. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers returning late Tuesday night. Highs near 60 and lows near 48. WEDNESDAY:...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday on Long Island; rain returns Monday

Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. Afternoon clouds will build in ahead of rain showers that will arrive early Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon and evening clouds slowly...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Sunny, quiet day; Strong storms possible by tomorrow morning

TODAY: It’ll be quiet this morning says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Sunshine and a few clouds return today. Mild with highs in the low 70s. Clouds increase tonight with rain showers by Tuesday morning. TUESDAY: Rain showers in the morning. Highs reach the middle 70s with breezy...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy