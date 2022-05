Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 00:24:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 03:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County * Until 345 AM HST. * At 1224 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rain over northeast and southeast Haleakala slopes on windward Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rainfall rates have decreased somewhat over the past hour, but Flash Flooding continues. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Hana, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa. This warning may need to be extended beyond 345 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 4 HOURS AGO