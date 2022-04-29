ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia working through backlog of smoke alarm requests

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of a tragic fire in Kensington that killed four, including...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Sound Engineer Ambushed By 5 Gunmen Outside Recording Studio In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man working at a recording studio was ambushed during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police are calling the victim fortunate. The man was able to run to the nearest Wawa, where he was transported to Jefferson Hospital, and he is expected to be OK.  The intersection of Jackson and Water Street in South Philly remains blocked off. One patrol car remains outside the recording studio where police say the victim is a sound engineer.  BREAKING: @PhillyPolice investigating South Philly shooting. Police say 5 men approached a man leaving a recording studio and fired off 21 shots....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

SEPTA Running Extra Service for Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA, PA — SEPTA announced it is helping runners get a head start on this year’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run, Sunday, May 1, 2022, with FREE rides for registered runners. SEPTA will also run extra service on the Broad Street Line subway to accommodate the event and is alerting customers to bus detours that will be in place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Contractor Fraud in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a Theft of Services case in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that on February 22, 2022, a contractor took $2,000 without completing the work. This incident remains under investigation.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Mini Mart Robbed at Gunpoint, Several Thousand Dollars Stolen

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Investigators state that on April 25, 2022, at 4:25 am, an unknown black male entered the Ridge Gas and Mini Mart located at 2300 Ridge Ave and distracted the employee enabling him to get behind the counter. When the employee attempted to stop him, the suspect showed the employee a gun and demands the employee open the cash register threatening to shoot the employee. After taking several thousand dollars from a cash box and the cash registers, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. The suspect arrives at and leaves the location in a late model Audi sedan which may have had a Delaware tag on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double Shooting In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section Leaves Man, Woman Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section has left a woman and a man injured on Wednesday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 3100 block E Street. The victims, a 32-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman, were each shot once in their legs. They were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. Police are looking for two gunmen. Police say the motive for the shooting was a robbery. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA

