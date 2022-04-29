Philadelphia working through backlog of smoke alarm requests

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Investigators state that on April 25, 2022, at 4:25 am, an unknown black male entered the Ridge Gas and Mini Mart located at 2300 Ridge Ave and distracted the employee enabling him to get behind the counter. When the employee attempted to stop him, the suspect showed the employee a gun and demands the employee open the cash register threatening to shoot the employee. After taking several thousand dollars from a cash box and the cash registers, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. The suspect arrives at and leaves the location in a late model Audi sedan which may have had a Delaware tag on it.

