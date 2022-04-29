‘There just aren’t enough people to work today’: Lehigh County pub closes after nearly 15 years

The Pub on Main, at 102 E. Main St. in Macungie, has permanently closed after nearly 15 years of business. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

A popular spot for beer, burgers and billiards has ended operations in Lehigh County.

The Pub on Main, at 102 E. Main St. in Macungie, has permanently closed after nearly 15 years of business.

In an announcement, posted Friday on the business’ Facebook page, management cited a struggle in finding adequate staffing as a reason for the closure.

“There just aren’t enough people to work today,” the post reads. “And many of our employees are expecting and onto their next chapter and we are beyond happy for them! Thank you for all your support over the years.”

The Pub on Main opened in 2008 when Franco Armetta and Brian Fey purchased the former Macungie Pub at East Main and Lea streets, according to The Morning Call archives.

The establishment, with indoor and seasonal outdoor seating, featured a full bar, with classic and signature cocktails and draft, bottled and canned beer.

It also offered made-to-order food like burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken wings, flatbreads and entrees like flat-iron steak and battered fish. Popular weekly specials included $5 margaritas and two beef or chicken tacos for $5 on Tuesdays and buy one burger, get one $4 off on Wednesdays.

Entertainment included TVs, a jukebox, pool table and karaoke and live music nights.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the post had garnered more than 80 shares and 30 comments, mostly from longtime customers lamenting the loss and extending warm wishes to the owners.

“So sad,” one person wrote. “Thank you for many great nites with dinner & drinks!”