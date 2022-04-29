ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Space Force’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKHcf_0fOWZbWU00

Click here to read the full article.

Steve Carell ’s “ Space Force ” has been canceled after two seasons at Netflix .

The second season of the comedy, which re-teamed Carell and “The Office” creator Greg Daniels, debuted on Feb. 18. “Space Force” Season 2 picked up with General Mark Naird (Carell) and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges.

“Space Force” also starred series regulars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake. Additionally, Lisa Kudrow played Naird’s wife, Maggie Naird, in the show’s first season, which also featured the late Fred Willard as his father.

Daniels and Norm Hiscock served as co-showrunners on “Space Force.” The show was executive produced by Daniels, Carell, Hiscock, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester and Ken Kwapis.

“Space Force” premiered its 10-episode first season in May 2020. It was cut down to seven episodes for Season 2.

The show received mix reviews, with Variety TV critic Caroline Framke writing of its second season, “In humbling the characters into bigger underdogs than they already were, ‘Space Force’ as a whole both loses its inherent tension and relaxes into itself as a lower-stakes workplace comedy. The result isn’t half as sleek or ambitious as the initial season, but the show at least seems much more comfortable in its own skin. In fact, it almost feels like an inverse of what Daniels and Michael Schur had to do with ‘Parks and Rec’ after its first bumpy season. Instead of smoothing out the kinks by making its bureaucrat protagonist more competent, ‘Space Force’ saps some of Naird’s power to bring him and his co-workers down to Earth.”

While “Space Force” has been scrapped by Netflix, the streaming service has other projects in the works from executive producer Daniels, including animated comedies “Bad Crimes” and “Exploding Kittens.”

Deadline first reported the new “Space Force” cancellation news.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Where to Stream ‘The Godfather’ TV Series ‘The Offer’ Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. A new star-studded TV series about the making of “The Godfather” arrives on Paramount Plus this week. Set in the early 1970s, “The Offer” follows the notoriously rocky production process that Paramount Pictures went through while adapting Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel for the screen. At the center of the series is producer Albert Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, and his quixotic effort to create the Mafia family drama amidst tension between himself and director...
TV SERIES
Variety

Megan Fox: I Pre-Dated #MeToo and ‘Got Ridiculed’ for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox spoke candidly to Glamour UK about the “ridicule” she endured after speaking out against Hollywood misogyny early in her career. The actor often spoke out about being objectified on Michael Bay sets, including one infamous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview where she called out how creepy it was to have to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at age 15 while shooting a small part in “Bad Boys II.” Fox said bringing attention to Hollywood misogyny long before the #MeToo movement only made her a bigger punchline. “I think that I was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Pete Davidson Addresses Kanye West Harassment at Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this year, Kanye West made headlines for online harassment of Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The harassment spanned several incidents, including the music video for the rapper’s song “Easy,” which depicted him kidnapping and beheading what appeared to be a cartoon depiction of Davidson. At his stop at the Netflix is a Joke festival this week, Davidson spoke publicly about the situation, poking fun at West’s behavior towards him. That included an alleged incident where West attempted to spread rumors that Davidson had contracted AIDS. “I had an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Willard
Person
Diana Silvers
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Ken Kwapis
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Michael Schur
Person
Don Lake
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Force#Down To Earth#The Office
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Barbie’ Sets 2023 Release Date Alongside ‘Oppenheimer’

In what is surely a case of Warner Bros. having their cake and eating it too, they have slated a release date for Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) and Margot Robbie's (I, Tonya) Barbie film for the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer — July 21, 2023. The release date was announced during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon. These are two massive pictures from major studios, and it is a smart move of counter-programming on Warner Brothers' part. Gerwig will direct the film in addition to writing it alongside her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).
MOVIES
TVLine

Joey King to Star in Holocaust Limited Series We Were the Lucky Ones at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Joey King — who snagged an Emmy nomination for Hulu’s The Act — has been tapped to headline another weighty limited series for the streamer. The actress will star in Holocaust-themed drama We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel of the same name. Written and EP’d by Morning Show and Bates Motel vet Erica Lipez, Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family’s struggle to survive and reunite after being separated at the start of World War II. Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon) will serve as director and EP. “Georgia...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheWrap

Jerry Seinfeld Remembers Liz Sheridan as ‘The Sweetest, Nicest TV Mom a Son Could Wish For’

Jerry Seinfeld paid tribute to actress Liz Sheridan, who played his mother on his NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” after learning of her death on Friday. “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” he wrote, along with a photo of them from the set of the hit ’90s series.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy