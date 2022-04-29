ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 13: What Can We Expect From the Show’s 300th Episode?

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpr0M_0fOWZYpB00

“NCIS: Los Angeles” approaches a huge milestone in a little over a week, as Season 13 Episode 20 marks the show’s 300th episode.

It’s incredible to think that the “NCIS” spinoff has already aired so many episodes in the space of a decade. And it’s only fitting that the show reaches a huge milestone right as the storylines hit an emotional peak.

According to Matt & Jess Carter, “Work & Family,” is the name of “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 13 Episode 20. It airs in about one week on Sunday, May 8. One of the main storylines addressed involves Callen (Chris O’Donnell) stepping things up in his relationship with Anna. Another big storyline concerns Sam (LL Cool J) and features a guest star, Richard Gant. Check out the full episode synopsis below.

“NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.”

It’s nice to see Sam and his father working on their relationship, even as Sam is swamped with work. But it’s also interesting that we don’t see mention of Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) or Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in the synopsis. Especially for a milestone like the 300th episode.

But maybe that’s because “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 13 Episode 19 focuses a lot on Kensi and Deeks’ relationship as they work through fertility issues.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles Stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen Tease Upcoming Episode

Before we dive into the 300th episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve got a double-header to see this coming Sunday, May 1. The second episode, called “Live Free or Die Standing,” is special to Daniela Ruah and Eric Chrisitan Olsen.

For one thing, their characters address fertility issues within their relationship. This is a difficult topic to cover and one not commonly seen on broadcast TV. Luckily, Ruah and Olsen both worked on the episode behind the scenes and did their research to convey the emotions and reality of this situation as authentically as possible.

Olsen ended up writing the script for the episode while Ruah directed. In a recent clip, the two stars opened up about working with one another behind the camera instead of in front of it.

“It was a really wonderful experience,” Ruah says. “He’s an exceptional writer.”

Olsen added, She’s great. It was easy for me ’cause I knew what I was going into because I’ve seen her direct before. And she’s at her best.”

Check out the full clip below.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Hetty Actress Linda Hunt Returning to the Show?

There’s been a lot of focus on the “NCIS” franchise’s flagship show this season, as the cast saw major turnover, especially given Mark Harmon‘s departure. However, in the beloved spin-off, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” fans are worried about another staple character. We haven’t seen Hetty Lange since the season 13 premiere. However, finally, showrunners confirmed that the Special Operations Manager will return in season 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raymond, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NCIS: Los Angeles won't bring back Hetty this season

Even though Linda Hunt reprised her fan-favorite role in several episodes last season, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill explains to TVLine: “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe, and Linda (now age 77) is a little extra special in terms of how we have to look out for her.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'donnell
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Eric Christian Olsen
Person
Daniela Ruah
Person
Richard Gant
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Ncis#Television Network#Cbs#Cbs Original#Et Pt#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Kennedy’s Toxicology Report Revealed Following Deadly Crash

Less than three months after he was charged with a DUI in a fatal car crash, “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy’s toxicology report has been officially released. According to The Sun, former “American Idol” star Caleb Kennedy made an appearance in court for the fourth time on April 28th for a bond hearing. He was notably charged with a DUI in February after causing a car crash that killed a 54-year-old man. Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, Kennedy traveled 175 yards of the road to a garage. This is where Larry Parris was working when he hit and killed him.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
digitalspy.com

NCIS casts Good Trouble star as Parker's ex-wife

NCIS is adding a new cast member to its family just as season 19 comes to an end. Deadline reports that the long-running police drama has cast Teri Polo in a recurring role as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) ex-wife. Polo was most recently seen in the short-lived...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

NCIS: Agent Parker Is in Big Trouble in Season 19 Finale

Fans of NCIS can look for the upcoming Season 19 finale to be focused around Agent Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole. It appears that Parker is in some trouble. He’s going to be framed for murder and his ex-wife will make her first appearance in the CBS drama. Teri Polo plays that role and will be a recurring character moving forward.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Actress Charity Grace Went From Teaching to Acting on the Series

She made an appearance on “The Andy Griffith Show,” but before she was on the classic hit series, Charity Grace was inspiring young minds in classrooms as a teacher. According to MeTV, Charity Grace, who played Jennifer Morrison on “The Andy Griffith Show,” was an English teacher. She taught at high schools throughout her adult life. However, her real passion was for acting. But she decided to go into education when a theater director told her when she was young that she might not have what it took to be an actress.
EDUCATION
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck Says He Was ‘Scared to Death’ to Guest Star on ‘Friends’: Here’s Why

Throughout the series’ 10-season run, each member of the iconic Friends gang went through their fair share of memorable love interests. From Janice to Emily to Tag to David, most of the newcomers to the group didn’t last long, but some became fan-favorites in just a few episodes. One of the most beloved relationships on Friends, however, is that between Monica (Courteney Cox) and Dr. Richard Burke (Tom Selleck).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Ron Howard’s Parents Protected Him During Hollywood Upbringing

Though there are elements of a career in Hollywood that are just as glamorous as they appear, it’s undeniable that it’s an unforgiving environment, especially for child actors. That fact remains true to this day, but it’s not nearly as damaging at it used to be. Parents and producers have learned from the past and now take steps to protect young stars from inappropriate situations.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

445K+
Followers
48K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy