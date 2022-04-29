‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 13: What Can We Expect From the Show’s 300th Episode?

“NCIS: Los Angeles” approaches a huge milestone in a little over a week, as Season 13 Episode 20 marks the show’s 300th episode.

It’s incredible to think that the “NCIS” spinoff has already aired so many episodes in the space of a decade. And it’s only fitting that the show reaches a huge milestone right as the storylines hit an emotional peak.

According to Matt & Jess Carter, “Work & Family,” is the name of “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 13 Episode 20. It airs in about one week on Sunday, May 8. One of the main storylines addressed involves Callen (Chris O’Donnell) stepping things up in his relationship with Anna. Another big storyline concerns Sam (LL Cool J) and features a guest star, Richard Gant. Check out the full episode synopsis below.

“NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.”

It’s nice to see Sam and his father working on their relationship, even as Sam is swamped with work. But it’s also interesting that we don’t see mention of Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) or Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in the synopsis. Especially for a milestone like the 300th episode.

But maybe that’s because “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 13 Episode 19 focuses a lot on Kensi and Deeks’ relationship as they work through fertility issues.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles Stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen Tease Upcoming Episode

Before we dive into the 300th episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve got a double-header to see this coming Sunday, May 1. The second episode, called “Live Free or Die Standing,” is special to Daniela Ruah and Eric Chrisitan Olsen.

For one thing, their characters address fertility issues within their relationship. This is a difficult topic to cover and one not commonly seen on broadcast TV. Luckily, Ruah and Olsen both worked on the episode behind the scenes and did their research to convey the emotions and reality of this situation as authentically as possible.

Olsen ended up writing the script for the episode while Ruah directed. In a recent clip, the two stars opened up about working with one another behind the camera instead of in front of it.

“It was a really wonderful experience,” Ruah says. “He’s an exceptional writer.”

Olsen added, “She’s great. It was easy for me ’cause I knew what I was going into because I’ve seen her direct before. And she’s at her best.”

Check out the full clip below.