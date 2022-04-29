ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Stage 1 fire restrictions begin on Coconino and Kaibab national forests May 5

Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toUxp_0fOWZW3j00

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Beginning May 5, Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions go into effect on the Williams and Tusayan Districts of the Kaibab National Forest and the entirety of the Coconino National Forest.

The city of Flagstaff and Williams will enter Stage 1 fire restrictions at that time as well.

Under Forest Service Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines or jail time.

The public is reminded to always be extra cautious when recreating on public lands, regardless of restrictions.

More information on all Arizona state and federal fire restrictions, including an interactive map, is available by visiting wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Additional information about the stages of fire restrictions, Forest Orders, and general forest conditions can be found at fs.usda.gov/kaibab and fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KTAR.com

Containment grows on 2 disruptive wildfires in northern Arizona

PHOENIX – Crews are gaining more control of two disruptive wildfires that have been burning for more than a week in northern Arizona, authorities said. The Crooks Fire is still spreading to the south and west in Prescott National Forest, surpassing 8,000 acres burned, but containment increased to 20%, fire officials said Wednesday morning. The size was reported at around 6,500 acres with 16% containment the previous morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williams, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Coconino County, AZ
Government
City
Williams, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Kaibab National Forests#Lpg
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

Pedal Haus Brewery is located along Roosevelt Row, just west of 3rd Street. Police arrest driver accused of hitting, killing teen and leaving scene. Police believe Richard Romo, 44, was the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy in Goodyear. Arizona attorney general using consumer fraud funds...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Olivia White

These are the most expensive cities in Arizona

Arizona is one of the biggest states in America, with a population of over 7 million people. The Sonoran Desert, Saguaro National Park, and the Grand Canyon are among well-known attractions in Arizona. Arizona's cultural diversity sets its art, visuals, and music apart from the rest of the country.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
ARIZONA STATE
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo County, AZ
441
Followers
103
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizona

 https://www.westernnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy