Swampscott plants tree for Arbor Day

SWAMPSCOTT — In honor of Arbor Day, the town planted a tree at Clarke Elementary School on Friday.

Swampscott is a Tree City USA community, and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Gino Cresta and his crew have been planting an Arbor Day tree and reading a proclamation to mark the unofficial holiday for the past 19 years.

On Friday, a tulip tree was planted at the corner of the Clarke School property, where a large old oak recently came down. Students gathered to hear the proclamation, read some poems honoring trees, and help shovel earth to cover the tree’s roots.

Clarke School Principal Mary Beth Shea presided. Cresta was joined by Forestry Foreman Gene Gardiner and Cory Pasquarelli from the DPW, as well as Assistant Town Engineer Aleena Alsaraby. Also in attendance were Tree Committee members Brian Drummund and Richard Frenkel.

