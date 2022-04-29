ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Swampscott plants tree for Arbor Day

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jqnkz_0fOWZSWp00

SWAMPSCOTT — In honor of Arbor Day, the town planted a tree at Clarke Elementary School on Friday.

Swampscott is a Tree City USA community, and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Gino Cresta and his crew have been planting an Arbor Day tree and reading a proclamation to mark the unofficial holiday for the past 19 years.

On Friday, a tulip tree was planted at the corner of the Clarke School property, where a large old oak recently came down. Students gathered to hear the proclamation, read some poems honoring trees, and help shovel earth to cover the tree’s roots.

Clarke School Principal Mary Beth Shea presided. Cresta was joined by Forestry Foreman Gene Gardiner and Cory Pasquarelli from the DPW, as well as Assistant Town Engineer Aleena Alsaraby. Also in attendance were Tree Committee members Brian Drummund and Richard Frenkel.

The post Swampscott plants tree for Arbor Day appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Tree Talk: 4 tips for planting trees

(Family Features) Trees are virtually everywhere you turn, from your own backyard to nearby parks and forests where you enjoy hiking. They provide shade and beauty, and some even bear fruit. Beyond all the immediate benefits, you may be surprised to discover trees are also a critical key to the future.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swampscott, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Swampscott, MA
purewow.com

12 Messy Trees You Should Avoid Planting in Your Yard (Trust Us on This)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Trees are beautiful! That is, until they’re getting on your last nerve, dropping sticks constantly, crowding other plants or sneaking...
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

No Mow May: Gardeners Encouraged to Not Cut Lawns for Local Plants and Insects

According to a renowned nature organization, the number of individuals who do not mow their lawns is growing due to a successful campaign to preserve gardens naturally. Plantlife is urging gardeners to keep their lawnmowers in the shed during No Mow May this year to allow wild plants to grow and produce nectar for insects.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Plant#Tree Committee
Itemlive.com

Lynnfield to conduct water-main flushing

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Center Water District (LCWD) will begin to conduct high-velocity water-main flushing on May 2. Flushing will occur Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., The post Lynnfield to conduct water-main flushing appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNNFIELD, MA
WNAW

What Does Being a Right To Farm Community Mean in Massachusetts?

Farming is important to the Massachusetts economy, with over 7,000 total farms producing over $475 million dollars annually in agricultural products. It makes sense then, that the majority of cities and towns in Massachusetts and Berkshire County are right to farm communities. Maybe you’ve heard that term before. But what does it really mean? Can you just start farming on your property? Can you put chickens in your backyard? Can you get a cow and sell dairy products out of your home?
PITTSFIELD, MA
Itemlive.com

Mr. Mayor, ‘We want better parks in Lynn’

LYNN — Jean Charles Academy’s youngest students presented their vision on the local parks and their budget to Mayor Jared C. Nicholson, who visited the school Friday.  After the event, The post Mr. Mayor, ‘We want better parks in Lynn’ appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Itemlive.com

A WIN for Saugus park

SAUGUS — Organized by WIN Waste Innovations, volunteers gathered for a clean-up at Stocker Playground on Sunday for an Earth Day celebration. Learning stations, the appearance of former New England The post A WIN for Saugus park appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy