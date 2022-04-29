ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Is Ethereal in a Romantic White Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘The Way Down’ Premiere With John Legend

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poZNH_0fOWZKiF00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her project “The Way Down” Season two with HBO Max on Thursday in her latest post on Instagram.

The model posed before an HBO Max flower background with her husband John Legend . The pair showed off their outfits in the slideshow of posts. The caption reads, “Thank you to my family @hbomax for letting us screen and showcase the hard work of so many in my very own backyard. We are so proud of this project and I am honored and humbled I was brought along on this journey. #thewaydown #partTWO.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

The model wore an ethereal all-white ensemble that looked to be a top and skirt or full-on dress. Whatever the case may be, the outfit is a show stopper, exemplifying formal wear with grace and elegance. Teigen wore a textured top without sleeves that flowed and moved with the model. The skirt was a slightly see-through fabric, sheer enough to hint at a figure. The skirt is sectioned off, the bottom half featuring a long layered train.

Legend stood beside Teigen in a blue kimono-style jacket with a floral pattern. Underneath the oversized jacket, the Sperry collaborator wore a silky black button-up tucked into black trousers. Legend wore black pointed toe dress shoes with a shiny finish.

Teigen’s shoes aren’t visible but a silver slingback kitten heel would amp up the glam nicely. Something that would play off of the pure white color of the gown and the dainty expressive layers.

The pair look stunning in each of their outfits. It seems like both Legend and Teigen know how to make formal wear fun. Whether it be through pops of color, funky patterns, or fairylike vibes, the couple hits the mark every time.

See more of Teigen’s style through the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 24

queen of sarcasm
2d ago

I have hidden heels also. They’re in my closet under all my slippers 🙄

Reply(4)
13
Related
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Obama was casually chic as she appeared yesterday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former first lady kicked back with Ellen DeGeneres for one of their final times together as the sensational talk show wraps up its final season. The duo caught up on life and chatted about her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama moving into adulthood, Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and the moment DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  View...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend. In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)   In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts. Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
John Legend
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethereal#Dress Shoes#Hbo#Instagram A#Sperry
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen’s Cutout Python Boots Bring Slick Edge to Her Red Lace Dress With John Legend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are individually stylish, but together they take it to a whole new level. The superstar duo proved this theory while heading out to lunch in New York City on Tuesday. The power couple showcased their street style while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. Teigen pulled out another show-stopping look following her appearance on “The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The television personality stepped out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Dances Salsa With Channing Tatum on His Birthday in Chic Floral Midi Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Salma Hayek took to Instagram to wish her dear friend and “Magic Mike” sequel costar Channing Tatum a happy birthday today. The Golden Globe winner uploaded the video of herself and Tatum dancing to Stevie Wonder’s iconic “Happy Birthday” song. The recording shows the duo dancing in a room filled with balloons and other party favors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños,” Hayek wrote under the video. Sticking to her vibrant aesthetic, Hayek wore a cropped...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Masters Textures in Little Black Dress With Block Heels for ‘American Song Contest’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kelly Clarkson gives the little black dress and modern pick-me-up. The “Since U Been Gone” singer posed on the purple carpet for the “American Song Contest” semi-finale in Los Angeles last night. For the outfit, Clarkson donned a structured dress from Asos that had a low neckline paired with dramatic puffy sleeves for an eye-catching touch. It also had a silver zipper down the middle that helped join her puffy bodice with her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Sparkling Green Suit & Sculptural Logo Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum made a glittery arrival on the red carpet at America’s Got Talent season 17 kickoff event in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday. The judge lead the way in a vivid double-breasted green sequin suit. Klum’s outfit consisted of an oversized blazer that was accented with black buttons and side welt pockets. She teamed the jacket with matching pants that had a relaxed fit. To continue with a monochromatic aesthetic, the former Victoria’s...
PASADENA, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy