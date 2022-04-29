ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira Impressively Dances ‘The Robot’ in Platform Sneakers for New Song ‘Te Felicito’ in TikTok Teaser

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQNk4_0fOWZJpW00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Shakira looked pretty in purple in her latest TikTok video, where she went for a sporty-chic vibe. The fashion-forward meets practical look featured a fabulous velour set.

On top she wore a cowl neck tank top with a cropped fit which she layered over a similarly cropped velvet zip-up hoodie. On the bottom, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wore matching drawstring track pants with an elastic finish at her ankles.

@shakira

#TeFelicito ya esta en la calle, @rauwalejandro y yo te queremos ver! Show us what you got

♬ Te Felicito – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

On her feet, she slipped into her dancing shoes. The platform sneakers featured a white lace-up upper as well as a chunky sole with a purple front and black heel.

The musician danced to her new song “Te Felicito” with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. She captioned the video “#TeFelicito ya esta en la calle, @rauwalejandro y yo te queremos ver! Show us what you got.”

Chunky sneakers like Shakira’s add a sporty element to any ensemble, whether you’re in or out of the gym. Pairs like the musician’s, which feature thick, comfortable rubber soles, are ideal for all-day or athletic-wear .

Shakira's shoe style varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the "Waka Waka" singer opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. The musician can also be spotted in athletic sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

Flip through the gallery to see Shakira’s best performance looks through the years.

Slip into a pair of these platform sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFMkV_0fOWZJpW00

To Buy: Steve Madden Hansel sneakers, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nlx8V_0fOWZJpW00

To Buy: Steve Madden Rorey Platform Sneaker, $90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iecHo_0fOWZJpW00

To Buy: Puma Maze Classic, $90.

