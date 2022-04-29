ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

I'm just ready to get the party started, says new Falcons receiver Drake London

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
 2 days ago

A tlanta Falcons first round draft pick Drake London joined Dukes & Bell live as he has arrived at the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch. London talked about what he thinks he needs to work on as he enters the NFL and his relationship with other SC alumnus.

When asked what he needs to get better at as he enters the NFL.

“I think just learning to be a pro, learning the ropes of the NFL and I think this is a great to start and learn from, especially with this coaching staff,” London said. “I have high hopes and I believe in all of them and I think they believe in me already, so I’m just ready to get the party started.”

London talked about his relationship with other NFL receivers who went to USC.

“All those guys are my big brothers, guys who have definitely helped me whether it was a mental aspect outside of football, mental aspect inside of football or just the physical parts of football. That’s why I went to SC it’s a big brotherhood and it’s a big family and everybody has each other’s backs and just wants everybody to succeed.”

#American Football#Tlanta Falcons#Dukes Bell#Usc
