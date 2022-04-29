ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mom dies after Brazilian butt lift left her ‘unable to move or breathe’ and looking unrecognizable days later

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 2 days ago

A MOTHER has died after an alleged botched Brazilian butt lift left her unable to move or breathe.

Shacare Terry traveled to the Dominican Republic on April 11 with her childhood friend, Carlesha Williams, to get a BBL and tummy tuck but never returned home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273BoF_0fOWZBli00
Mother of one Shacare Terry allegedly died after receiving a botch Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dqz7_0fOWZBli00
Shacare Terry never made it back to Indiana after receiving the surgery in the Dominican Republic Credit: wrtv

Terry's twin sister, Sharae, described the mother of one as a loving mom and the proud owner of the Minnie Blessings in Paradise daycare in Indiana.

“Me and my sister had the type of relationship that we could get into it one minute, and then right after that, we would be back friends and talking,” Sharae told WRTV.

Sharae said she knew something was wrong with her twin after she FaceTimed her a few days after the surgery, and she didn't look the same.

“I knew something wasn’t right. I knew it in my heart.” Sharae said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpYu2_0fOWZBli00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6sXv_0fOWZBli00

Williams told the outlet that she and Terry underwent surgeries for a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck.

However, by the second day of the surgery, Williams said she was still in a lot of pain, but she noticed Terry was struggling a lot more.

'STRUGGLING TO MOVE'

“I was moving around a lot more, and Shacare wasn’t really moving around, she wasn’t doing anything,” Williams told the outlet.

“She would lay in bed. I would try to get her to go downstairs and eat with me, and she just wasn’t responding well.”

The following day, Terry was admitted into a local clinic in Santiago.

“When we go in there, and I see her, I almost fell out,” Williams said.

“She was on all these machines. She was unresponsive, she wasn’t talking, eyes closed.”

Williams said the doctor told her that Terry was okay, that her kidneys were doing well and that her body just needed rest.

The friend claims the doctor who performed the surgery told her that Terry wasn’t responsive because she was sedated.

“So, he said, ‘if you unhook that, she is going to be perfectly fine,’ and he said ‘yea, the body just needs rest,’” Williams added.

Williams said that when she went back to visit Terry the next day, a different doctor was taking care of her.

That doctor told her that Terry was having a hard time breathing on her own.

Shortly after, Williams claims the surgeon who performed the produce on both women told her that Terry was getting better and she just needed to be put on dialysis.

“I’m reaching out to the mother to get down here,” Williams told WRTV.

“I’m telling them what’s going on, but I’m trying not to scare them, but I want to scream ‘get down here!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXpTz_0fOWZBli00
Sharae Terry and her twin sister Shacare Credit: wrtv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOyME_0fOWZBli00
A photo of Sharae Terry taken by her friend Cariesha Williams Credit: wrtv

TERRY'S 'SUDDEN' DEATH

When Terry's mom arrived in the Dominican Republic about a week after her surgery, Williams claims the surgeon insisted that she just needed rest and told them to leave.

“Her mother basically tells me that ‘I don’t believe that my daughter is alive, I know my daughter isn’t alive, why won’t they tell me,’” Williams said.

Williams said she had to travel back to Indiana, but she visited her friend in the clinic the day before she left and was told they were planning to wake her up the next day.

Williams arrived back in the US on April 21, where she learned that Terry had passed away.

“[Shacare’s] mom said, ‘Carlesha, I went back to my room for an hour, and they called me and told me that her heart stopped that quick,’” Williams said.

“She hurries up and goes right back to the clinic, and they said her daughter was already in a body bag.”

Terry's family and Williams are working on trying to find out what happened to her.

“We are going to keep fighting,” Sharae told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fOWZBli00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fOWZBli00

“Will not stop at all, Shacare was a very important person.”

The United States Department of State confirmed to the outlet that a US citizen passed away in the Dominican Republic but failed to provide a name or further details about the death.

