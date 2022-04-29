ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

What’s Happening in Amherst?

By Art Keene
amherstindy.org
 2 days ago

There’s a lot happening in Amherst! After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with...

www.amherstindy.org

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Northampton, MA
Amherst, MA
Government
MassLive.com

This Massachusetts beach ranks among the best in the US, says Travel + Leisure

One Massachusetts beach is making waves, as it was ranked one of the best sandy stretches in the United States. The magazine Travel + Leisure named the 25 best beaches in the U.S. earlier this month, looking at sandy locales in Alabama, California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon and elsewhere, notable for their “attractions, location, or unique amenities,” the news outlet said. Among the names on the list: Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
WCAX

Middlebury women’s lacrosse advances to NESCAC semifinals

Hundreds flocked to downtown Burlington Saturday for the Burlington Vintage Market spring show. Norwich University commissions 134 into U.S. armed services. It was graduation day Saturday at the nation's oldest private military college, Norwich University. Bird flu concerns after outbreak found in Caledonia county. Updated: 5 hours ago. The USDA’s...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martín Espada
Seacoast Current

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow is Bringing the Strange and Unusual to New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There is a sideshow coming to New England that will have you facing your fears. Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow brings back the concept of what was once known as a "freak show," and will have you sitting on the edge of your seat as you witness the strange and unusual.
HAMPTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amherst College
WBEC AM

WOW: 110 Celebrities Born in MA…Some in the Berkshires Too (photos)

As we have mentioned in previous articles, there's no question that Berkshire County is a tourist destination not only for regular folks like you and me but celebrities also come to the Berkshires to visit, work, play, explore, move and build a life here. Think about all of the big-time musicians and bands that have performed in the Berkshires. Whether it's in Pittsfield, North Adams, Lenox, Williamstown, Dalton, Great Barrington, Egremont, and more, many well-known names including James Taylor, the Beach Boys, Christoper Cross, The Who, Goo Goo Dolls, Cake, Beck, Crash Test Dummies, Gin Blossoms, Graham Nash, Arlo Gutherie, Natalie Merchant, Kenny Aronoff, Train, Steve Miller Band, Jackson Browne and many more have all put on excellent performances in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy