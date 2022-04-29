ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell Park Nursing Teams Present Findings at 2022 Oncology Nursing Society Annual Meeting

By Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
 2 days ago

9 nursing teams selected to present findings at oncology nursing conference. Topics range from new drug therapy to impact of COVID-19 pandemic stress. Deputy Nursing Chief to discuss Roswell Park summer education program. BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several nursing teams from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center were invited...

MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
MedicalXpress

Does the drug dapagliflozin benefit hospitalized patients with COVID-19?

In a recent randomized clinical trial of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and cardio-metabolic risk factors, the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor dapagliflozin did not significantly reduce patients' risk of organ failure, kidney problems, or death compared with placebo, although numerically fewer participants treated with dapagliflozin experienced these outcomes. The findings are published in CJASN.
Medical News Today

What to know about mucinous ovarian cancer

Mucinous ovarian cancer is a rare subtype of epithelial ovarian cancer. Surgery is the best way to treat this type of cancer as it does not respond well to chemotherapy. (ACS), mucinous ovarian cancer accounts for about 6% of ovarian carcinomas, the term doctors use for cancerous epithelial tumors. Doctors...
MedicalXpress

AI may detect earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators accurately predicted who would develop pancreatic cancer based on what their CT scan images looked like years prior to being diagnosed with the disease. The findings, which may help prevent death through early detection of one of the most challenging cancers to treat, are published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.
contagionlive.com

Cancer Increases Risk of Breakthrough COVID-19

Cancer increased risk of COVID-19 among the vaccinated, with subsequent "significant and substantial" hospitalizations and mortality. Patients with cancer were found at increased risk of breakthrough COVID-19 and subsequent "significant and substantial" risk for hospitalizations and mortality, in a large cohort study of vaccinated persons with and without cancer. "Our...
Fontana Herald News

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center opens new clinic location in Fontana

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) will be opening an expanded new clinic location in northern Fontana. This location at 16888 Baseline Avenue features two procedure rooms, 30 exam rooms, three consult rooms, and spaces to view or read patient educational materials. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic took...
MedicalXpress

Cancer patients face greater risks from abdominal aneurysm repair

Elective abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair in patients with a cancer diagnosis is associated with several poor postoperative outcomes according to a newly published study from researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. An abdominal aortic aneurysm occurs when the wall of a blood vessel weakens, causing a...
Medical News Today

What to know about relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), also known as acute lymphocytic leukemia, is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Treatment can cure ALL, but the cancer can sometimes return. Doctors refer to this as relapsed ALL. ALL is. to develop in children under 5 years old, but the risk increases...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

New treatments for vitiligo offer new hope

The bad news is that vitiligo is a common condition that affects self-esteem. The good news is that vitiligo can be treated. Vitiligo (vit-uh-lie-go) is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with skin of color are especially prone to the negative effects of the disease.
MedicalXpress

Brain connectivity changes revealed in individuals with pre-clinical Alzheimer's disease

A new study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) shows the impact of early amyloid-β and tau protein accumulation on disrupting connections between brain structures that are important for memory. These disrupted connections were present even before signs of cognitive impairment were observed. The findings may lead to strategies that may help detect the condition early.
MedicalXpress

Research suggests cancer care systems need to be more patient-centered

A recent review collected and analyzed 54 studies from the UK, USA, and Canada. The findings highlight numerous factors that were linked with worse patient experience, showing how cancer care may not be meeting the needs of all patients. The results, published in eClinicalMedicine by The Lancet, formed part of...
Nature.com

Discordant American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification between anesthesiologists and surgeons and its correlation with adverse patient outcomes

The American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification (ASA) is used for communication of patient health status, risk scoring, benchmarking and financial claims. Prior studies using hypothetical scenarios have shown poor concordance of ASA classification among healthcare providers. There is a paucity of studies using clinical data, and of clinical factors or patient outcomes associated with discordant classification. The study aims to assess ASA classification concordance between surgeons and anesthesiologists, factors surrounding discordance and its impact on patient outcomes. This retrospective cohort study was conducted in a tertiary medical center on 46,284 consecutive patients undergoing elective surgery between January 2017 and December 2019. The ASA class showed moderate concordance (weighted Cohen's Îº 0.53) between surgeons and anesthesiologists. We found significant associations between discordant classification and patient comorbidities, age and race. Patients with discordant classification had a higher risk of 30-day mortality (odds ratio (OR) 2.00, 95% confidence interval (CI)"‰="‰1.52"“2.62, p"‰<"‰0.0001), 1-year mortality (OR 1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.38"“1.69, p"‰<"‰0.0001), and Intensive Care Unit admission"‰>"‰24Â h (OR 1.69, 95% CI"‰="‰1.47"“1.94, p"‰<"‰0.0001). Hence, there is a need for improved standardization of ASA scoring and cross-specialty review in ASA-discordant cases.
Nature.com

Serotonin transporter binding in major depressive disorder: impact of serotonin system anatomy

Serotonin transporter (5-HTT) binding deficits are reported in major depressive disorder (MDD). However, most studies have not considered serotonin system anatomy when parcellating brain regions of interest (ROIs). We now investigate 5-HTT binding in MDD in two novel ways: (1) use of a 5-HTT tract-based analysis examining binding along serotonergic axons; and (2) using the Copenhagen University Hospital Neurobiology Research Unit (NRU) 5-HT Atlas, based on brain-wide binding patterns of multiple serotonin receptor types. [11C]DASB 5-HTT PET scans were obtained in 60 unmedicated participants with MDD in a current depressive episode and 31 healthy volunteers (HVs). Binding potential (BPP) was quantified with empirical Bayesian estimation in graphical analysis (EBEGA). Within the [11C]DASB tract, the MDD group showed significantly lower BPP compared with HVs (p"‰="‰0.02). This BPP diagnosis difference also significantly varied by tract location (p"‰="‰0.02), with the strongest MDD binding deficit most proximal to brainstem raphe nuclei. NRU 5-HT Atlas ROIs showed a BPP diagnosis difference that varied by region (p"‰<"‰0.001). BPP was lower in MDD in 3/10 regions (p-values"‰<"‰0.05). Neither [11C]DASB tract or NRU 5-HT Atlas BPP correlated with depression severity, suicidal ideation, suicide attempt history, or antidepressant medication exposure. Future studies are needed to determine the causes of this deficit in 5-HTT binding being more pronounced in proximal axon segments and in only a subset of ROIs for the pathogenesis of MDD. Such regional specificity may have implications for targeting antidepressant treatment, and may extend to other serotonin-related disorders.
MedicalXpress

New cardiac defibrillator much safer for patients

High-risk patients who need defibrillators to prevent cardiac arrest can experience fewer complications with a type of device implanted under the skin, a Canadian study has found. Traditional defibrillators, while highly effective, involve placing a wire through a vein, into the chest and into the heart itself. The wires, known...
IFLScience

Breakthrough In Treatment For Dupuytren's Disease As Clinical Trial Shows Efficacy Of anti-TNF Drug

Researchers from the University of Oxford have demonstrated that a drug called adalimumab might hold promise as a treatment for early-stage Dupuytrens after a successful phase 2 clinical trial. They found that the patients receiving adalimumab experienced softening as well as a reduction in the size of the treated nodules on their disease-affected hands. The trial's findings are reported in The Lancet Rheumatology.
