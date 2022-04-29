ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State adds kicker from USC in transfer portal

By Mark Russell
 4 days ago
The Ohio State football team received some good news on Friday when it picked up a commitment from transfer kicker Parker Lewis. Lewis spent the last two seasons at USC, where he won the starting job as a freshman in 2020.

Of course, the Buckeyes have starter Noah Ruggles coming back for one more year. Ruggles was absent for spring practices but is expected to return in time for the fall season.

Lewis made waves when he attended the OSU spring game, making a comment along the lines of Ohio State having more fans for its annual scrimmage than USC had for most regular-season home games.

Parker must have liked what he saw in Columbus, so much so that he is willing to wait his turn until Ruggles graduates. Jake Seibert is also still on the team. He was the second-ranked kicker in the country from the 2020 class. Parker comes from the same class and was the seventh-ranked kicker in the class.

Needless to say, Ohio State looks to be in good shape when it comes to the next kicker after Ruggles departs.

