The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics both cruised through the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Milwaukee took care of business against Chicago, winning the series 4-1. Boston swept the Brooklyn Nets, making short work of a team that had much more bark than bite. Coming into this semi-finals matchup, many expected the Bucks to struggle without Khris Middleton. However, Milwaukee was able to overcome early turnover troubles to put Boston away and stole Game One on the road.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO