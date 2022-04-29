St. Joseph library suffers staff shortage, limits hours

OAK PARK, MI – Oak Park High School is closed for the rest of the week after several adult men forced their way into the building Tuesday afternoon, administration announced. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, eight to 10 adult men pushed past school security into the building and...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan student died after he shot himself at an Upper Peninsula school. According to the Michigan State Police, the shooting involving a single male student occurred in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At the time of...
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Five people were hurt in an electric fire Tuesday afternoon at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, the Indiana Department of Correction says. Annie Goeller, chief communications officer for the Department of Corrections, says in an email that the five people were not incarcerated people, but she provided no additional information about them or how seriously they were hurt.
Our top stories tonight, the Flint River Annual Clean Up happening earlier today, the annual Walleye Festival is this weekend, and today is the car show, and the Saginaw City Fire Department is partnering with Covenant Health Care for a car seat checkup today. |. Our top stories tonight, the...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya’s death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police say 7 students taken to hospital from Michigan school after 15-18 report feeling sick. Police said seven students from an elementary school in Genesee...
A northern Michigan firefighter could be facing arson charges after he admitted to starting two wildfires earlier this week. Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and DNR conservation officers responded to two separate fires.
The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating whether Maryland illegally underpaid state employees at multiple state institutions run by two separate state agencies. The ongoing federal investigation expands on an earlier federal finding that Jessup Correctional Institution officials routinely altered officers’ timecards and shorted them nearly a half-million dollars in wages over a two-year ...
A man accused of a sexual assault at Central Park in Mishawaka is in trouble for allegedly running from police. It was earlier this month, officers were called to the park on the report of the assault and found the suspect, Tyler Hoffer, south of the Main Street bridge, on a skateboard.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday ordering a central Indiana middle school to allow a transgender student to have access to the boys restroom. The order issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt requires John R. Wooden Middle School to allow the seventh-grader...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart General is now the home to the Monarch robotic Bronchoscopy platform. This innovative technology from Auris Health Inc. allows pulmonologists (doctors specializing in the respiratory system) to better diagnose and treat patients. According to the American Cancer Society, Lung cancer causes more than 350 deaths...
The goal is to provide a safe connection in the city's bicycle network and to accommodate better pedestrian traffic. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day taking place Saturday. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The "Take Back" initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Deadly shooting in Elkhart remains under...
INDIANAPOLIS – Although Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid has been available since last fall in Indiana, several providers say they’ve only prescribed the drug to a small number of patients. Vice President Kamala Harris is being treated with the drug after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. “I think that we may have dispensed […]
(WNDU) - If you’re looking for a chance to get rid of prescription drugs that are expired or no longer needed, you can do it Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here in Michiana, the 525 Foundation is teaming up with the DEA and local law enforcement...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A plea agreement is in the works for one of the half dozen people accused of ripping off the South Bend Housing Authority. A change of plea hearing has been set for next week for defendant Archie Robinson III. Robinson owned a contracting business called KTR_Kleaning To Renovations, Inc.
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The first-ever cycle track in Goshen is coming soon. The city will reconfigure Lincoln Avenue over the next few months to debut the temporary cycle track. The goal is to provide a safe connection in the city’s bicycle network and to accommodate better pedestrian traffic.
Comments / 0