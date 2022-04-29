ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

St. Joseph library suffers staff shortage, limits hours

 2 days ago

The Potawatomi Zoo moved all its bird exhibits inside to avoid the risk...

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
5 hurt in electrical fire at Indiana prison in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Five people were hurt in an electric fire Tuesday afternoon at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, the Indiana Department of Correction says. Annie Goeller, chief communications officer for the Department of Corrections, says in an email that the five people were not incarcerated people, but she provided no additional information about them or how seriously they were hurt.
PENDLETON, IN
Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya’s death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Feds now investigating wage theft in multiple Maryland prisons, jails and juvenile facilities

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating whether Maryland illegally underpaid state employees at multiple state institutions run by two separate state agencies. The ongoing federal investigation expands on an earlier federal finding that Jessup Correctional Institution officials routinely altered officers’ timecards and shorted them nearly a half-million dollars in wages over a two-year ...
MARYLAND STATE
Judge Orders Indiana Middle School To Let Trans Student Use Boys Restroom

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday ordering a central Indiana middle school to allow a transgender student to have access to the boys restroom. The order issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt requires John R. Wooden Middle School to allow the seventh-grader...
INDIANA STATE
Elkhart General unveils Monarch Bronchoscopy for lung patients

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart General is now the home to the Monarch robotic Bronchoscopy platform. This innovative technology from Auris Health Inc. allows pulmonologists (doctors specializing in the respiratory system) to better diagnose and treat patients. According to the American Cancer Society, Lung cancer causes more than 350 deaths...
ELKHART, IN
Elkhart Police offering online incident reporting

The goal is to provide a safe connection in the city's bicycle network and to accommodate better pedestrian traffic. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day taking place Saturday. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The "Take Back" initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Deadly shooting in Elkhart remains under...
ELKHART, IN
Indiana providers prescribing Paxlovid to ‘handful’ of COVID-19 patients

INDIANAPOLIS – Although Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid has been available since last fall in Indiana, several providers say they’ve only prescribed the drug to a small number of patients. Vice President Kamala Harris is being treated with the drug after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. “I think that we may have dispensed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day taking place Saturday

(WNDU) - If you’re looking for a chance to get rid of prescription drugs that are expired or no longer needed, you can do it Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here in Michiana, the 525 Foundation is teaming up with the DEA and local law enforcement...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City of Goshen to install temporary cycle track

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The first-ever cycle track in Goshen is coming soon. The city will reconfigure Lincoln Avenue over the next few months to debut the temporary cycle track. The goal is to provide a safe connection in the city’s bicycle network and to accommodate better pedestrian traffic.
GOSHEN, IN

