Kosciusko County, IN

Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office launches app

WNDU
 2 days ago

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Crime & Safety
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Drunk Driver Hits Indiana Sheriff's Deputy

Drunk Driver Hits Indiana Sheriff's DeputyIndiana State Police. A Steuben County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an on-duty minor personal injury traffic accident over the past weekend. Deputy Shane Matchette was conducting routine patrol activities traveling eastbound on Maumee St from I-69 in the city of Angola driving a fully marked white 2018 Dodge Charger police car.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
GARRETT, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Injured in Single Vehicle Crash

A Ohio Man Injured in Single Vehicle CrashOhio State Highway Patrol. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 800 S/Base Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash. On arrival, deputies located a male victim who had been ejected from the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Man Wanted After Search Warrant Leads To Drug Raid In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday morning, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Bluffton Road. During the course of the search warrant detectives located 6.7 grams of fentanyl, 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6.4 grams of crack cocaine .3 grams of cocaine, .1 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride and 54.4 grams of marijuana. Also located in the search were a .380 and .40 caliber handguns, $1168 in U.S. currency and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two People Dead Following Standoff Overnight In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead following a two plus hour standoff police faced late Wednesday evening. At approximately 11:33 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive. Upon arrival, they observed someone through the window with a weapon. Following an attempt that lasted over two hours to get the subject to exit the building, the Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) made entry and located two deceased subjects inside.
FORT WAYNE, IN

