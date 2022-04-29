Lakeview thrower bound for the college ranks

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Teagan Pierce will be continuing her track and field career at Thiel College.

A signing ceremony was held at the school on Friday.

Teagan is a four-year varsity letter winner in track. She is also a member of the Bulldogs’ basketball, volleyball and golf teams.

This past track season, Pierce received all-conference honors.

Pierce plans on studying biology at Thiel with the hopes of becoming a physical therapist.

