Happy 21st birthday celebrations were in order for Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe on Thursday, as legally, he’s now allowed to drink the tears of his rivals. Too much attention has been paid in the early weeks of the 2022 season to Volpe’s slow start in his first crack at Double-A, owing both to his massive explosion in 2021 and the unnecessary blame being placed upon him for being the “reason” Carlos Correa and Trevor Story aren’t in the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO