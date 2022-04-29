ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Onslow middle school teacher arrested for allegedly secretly recorded students in various stages of undress

carolinacoastonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONSLOW COUNTY - Jacksonville Police Department claim a teacher at New Bridge Middle School secretly recorded students in his classroom in "various stages of undress." Jacksonville police have charged Stephen Bera with 10 counts of...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher charged with secretly recording students in classroom, has resigned

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Onslow County teacher has been arrested and charged with secretly recording students in his classroom. Jacksonville police arrested Stephen J. Bera, a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, on Thursday. Detectives found a recording device that Bera had installed in his classroom. Officials said with the assistance of school […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
CBS Sacramento

Encina High School On Lockdown After Fight Between 2 Students

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – An Encina Preparatory High School student was hurt in a fight involving another student on Monday morning, officials say. The San Juan Unified School District says the fight happened during first period, but near the rear of campus. School staff and law enforcement responded and found one student incident. That student is now receiving medical attention, the district says, but no other information about that student’s condition has been released. Exactly what led up to the fight is also not clear. A precautionary shelter-in-place is now in effect for both Encina and Katherine Johnson Middle School. Families are being urged to not go to either school for the time being. The district says they expect to lift the shelter in place once the investigation is completed.
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Department#New Bridge Middle School#Icat
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Raleigh man nabbed in I-40 meth bust, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said. The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 17

Arrests in NC traffic stop spark controversy

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham traffic stop became a chaotic scene and ended with the arrests of three people. The incident happened on April 21. just before 2:30 p.m. at The Pines Apartments in Graham. Devonte Woods says he was pulling back into the Pines Apartments on Ivery Road when a police officer pulled […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of firing at WS officers during pursuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple shots were fired at officers during a pursuit and arrest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Winston-Salem officers were working with federal partners and trying to serve a federal arrest warrant to Tyree Ray Long, 25, of Winston-Salem, charging him with discharging a firearm into […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Johnston County teen identified in Selma pond drowning

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified Carlos Anthony Reyes as the teenager who drowned in a Selma pond on Tuesday. Reyes, 14, has his body pulled from the water after jumping in a pond with friends off of Davis Mill Road and Highway 70 after he did not resurface.
SELMA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy