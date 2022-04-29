Onslow middle school teacher arrested for allegedly secretly recorded students in various stages of undress

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – An Encina Preparatory High School student was hurt in a fight involving another student on Monday morning, officials say. The San Juan Unified School District says the fight happened during first period, but near the rear of campus. School staff and law enforcement responded and found one student incident. That student is now receiving medical attention, the district says, but no other information about that student’s condition has been released. Exactly what led up to the fight is also not clear. A precautionary shelter-in-place is now in effect for both Encina and Katherine Johnson Middle School. Families are being urged to not go to either school for the time being. The district says they expect to lift the shelter in place once the investigation is completed.

ARDEN-ARCADE, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO