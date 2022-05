The Cincinnati Reds continue to prove to me that they are the worst MLB team we have seen in quite some time. They are 20 games into the season and have just three victories to their name. Two of those wins came in their first series of the year. So, the Reds have won just once since April 12. After that win, the Reds fell back into line and lost four straight.

