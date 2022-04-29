Thousands expected downtown for Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — This weekend’s Pittsburgh Marathon is the first since 2019 and Pittsburgh police expect thousands downtown for the race and a bevy of other events.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Cristyn Zett said that besides the 30,000 or so people they expect for the marathon, Pitt University’s spring graduation and a game at PNC Park will also be on their minds.

But the police are prepared for these events.

”For us it’s been a refresh and it’s been really exciting to getting back to going through what are all the things that could happen and how can we mitigate that, how can we prevent that,” Zett said.

Pittsburgh police wouldn’t give us specifics about credible threats, but do not have any concerns currently. Still, they are constantly monitoring things and working closely with other local and federal agencies.

Zett said that with the Oakland area expected to be packed, Pittsburgh police are getting a little help from Pitt.

“They have graciously pushed back the graduation till 2 o’clock to get clear of the marathon and the marathon should be through Oakland long before that,” Zett said.

This return back to normalcy is something Pittsburghers are excited about, especially Mabeth Diaz, who just moved downtown two days ago and will be graduating from Pitt this weekend.

”Excited about the new things around town and things getting moving finally so yeah really pumped!” Diaz said.

If you live downtown like Diaz, or anywhere along the marathon route, Pittsburgh police will begin towing cars from the route starting Saturday at 11 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood residents say pub is a problem in the community

©2022 Cox Media Group