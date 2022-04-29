ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Arnold man arrested for allegedly stalking, possessing weapons, drugs

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 45-year-old Arnold man was arrested for reportedly following his wife in violation of a restraining order. The wife is in the process of divorcing the man, and when Arnold Police officers pulled over the man, they allegedly found brass knuckles, a gun, methamphetamine and tracking devices in the car he...

www.myleaderpaper.com

