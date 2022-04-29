Aramis Garcia catching for Reds on Friday

The Angels won their sixth straight game Friday evening, topping the Chicago White Sox on the road, 5-1. They immediately jumped to an early lead, thanks to a leadoff homer from baseball's hottest hitter in Taylor Ward, who took the second pitch of the game 392 feet to left field. Two hitters later and Shohei Ohtani would double that lead to 2-0, when he roped a 419-foot bomb to left centerfield for his fourth of the season. Ohtani wound up scoring three runs in the contest, scoring in the sixth on an Anthony Rendon double - which gave the Angels the 3-1 lead...

