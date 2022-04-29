ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Aramis Garcia catching for Reds on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Ward, Ohtani homer in Angels 5-1 win over White Sox

The Angels won their sixth straight game Friday evening, topping the Chicago White Sox on the road, 5-1. They immediately jumped to an early lead, thanks to a leadoff homer from baseball's hottest hitter in Taylor Ward, who took the second pitch of the game 392 feet to left field. Two hitters later and Shohei Ohtani would double that lead to 2-0, when he roped a 419-foot bomb to left centerfield for his fourth of the season. Ohtani wound up scoring three runs in the contest, scoring in the sixth on an Anthony Rendon double - which gave the Angels the 3-1 lead...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Giants' Austin Slater batting seventh on Friday

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Slater will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. The Giants have an implied team total of 4.42...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn sitting for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vaughn will move to the bench on Saturday with A.J. Pollock starting in left field. Pollock will bat third versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. numberFire's models project Pollock...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro heads to Mariners' bench on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Toro will receive a breather after the Mariners elected to start Mitch Haniger at designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 47 batted balls this season, Toro has accounted...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Friday 4/29/22

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Giants' Jason Krizan batting sixth on Friday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Krizan was called up from Triple-A on Friday and will start against Washington in left field. He will bat sixth versus right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington. Brandon Belt (COVID-19) has been placed on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Max Kepler sitting for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kepler will move to the bench on Saturday with Gilberto Celestino starting in right field. Celestino will bat ninth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec named Boston's starting first baseman on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will man first base after Boston left Franchy Cordero on the bench against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Diamondbacks on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alcantara will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Nick Ahmed moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 7.1 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mariners' Adam Frazier leading off on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Frazier will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Luis Torrens moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Frazier for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Brendan Rogers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat eighth versus left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Reds. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.3...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting seventh on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Daza will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Reds. Charlie Blackmon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Diaz will catch for left-hander Kyle Freeland on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Reds. Dom Nunez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 11.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Colorado Rockies place struggling Kris Bryant on IL because of sore back

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Friday because of back pain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and Bryant won't be eligible to return until May 6 at Arizona. Bryant, who signed a seven-year, $182 million free-agent deal in March,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: Will Wan'Dale Robinson Make a First-Year Splash on the Giants?

Wan'Dale Robinson landed with the New York Giants, coming off the board 43rd overall. Robinson started his career as a do-it-all offensive piece for Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky for his third and final season. He busted out as a wideout with the Wildcats, lighting up SEC defenses for 104 catches and 1,334 yards -- both of which were single-season records for Kentucky. He reached pay dirt seven times.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
numberfire.com

Sean Murphy catching for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Murphy will catch for right-hander James Kaprielian on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Austin Allen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Murphy for 9.3 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Goldschmidt will move to the bench on Sunday with Albert Pujols starting at first base. Pujols will bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Pujols for 11.0...
PHOENIX, AZ

