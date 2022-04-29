Fire destroys Mazzaferro's in Rome

ROME, N.Y. - Seven people were displaced Wednesday evening following a fire at a multi-family residence in the City of Rome. According to a deputy chief with the Rome Fire Department, flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Ann Street. Crews arrived to find smoke and...
UTICA, N.Y. – A fire damaged a home, a garage and a vehicle on Wetmore Street in Utica Friday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Parts of the side and the back of the home are charred, as well as the car parked alongside the house.
A British woman has died from respiratory complications brought about by Covid after she discovered she had been infected while on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean. The 60-year-old, who has not yet been named, died at the San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d'Aragona hospital in Salerno in the early hours of Friday morning.
The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
An Italian aid programme had for years provided Viktoria Shakshyna with a respite from the children's home where she lived in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. It was a welcome break from Kharkiv, where she lived in one of Ukraine's notorious children's homes, which host orphans but also those separated from parents deemed unfit for various reasons, from criminality to alcoholism.
BARKER, N.Y. — The search continues for a missing kayaker in Lake Ontario. New York State Park Police identified him Friday as Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst. Park Police officers say Hahn launched his craft at Golden Hill State Park in Barker sometime between Friday, April 22 and Monday, April 25. He has not been seen since.
A fundraiser will be held Saturday at Copper City Brewing Company in Rome. The event will raise money for children and the elderly abandoned in Ukraine. Rome brewery holding 'Love Notes to Ukraine' fundraiser. Copper City Brewing Company in Rome is holding a fundraiser this weekend to help children and...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the back of a two-family home Friday night in the city’s Eastwood neighborhood, firefighters said. At 8:39 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 164 Mildred Ave., according to a news release issued Friday night by the Syracuse Fire Department. It was initially reported that people were still inside the home.
Solvay, N.Y. — A 37-year-old woman has been accused of intentional setting a Solvay home on fire Saturday night with her two children still inside, police said. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 212 Hall Ave. in Solvay, according to a Solvay Police Department news release. The 2-story, wood-frame house was fully engulfed in flames.
Italian restaurants never disappoint me ESPECIALLY when they are local and everything is fresh and homemade. When it comes to picking out quality Italian restaurants for a special occasion I have serval rules:
Members of the Utica Police Department are sometimes called on for assistance by area law enforcement agencies for one matter or another. This time, Utica Police are getting an assist for making life a bit easier for a man who relocated to the area from down south. The man had...
FORESTPORT, N.Y. - Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Forestport that engulfed a home and a boat Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to Lake Shore Drive near Kayuta lake around 4:15 p.m. Forestport Fire Chief Kody Smith said when they arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and had spread to a boat next to the home.
Nedrow, N.Y. — A heater in a chicken coop caused a fire at a home in Nedrow Sunday morning, deputies said. A passerby called 911 at 5:29 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house at 404 Lindbergh Road, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation of a shots fired incident. The Rome Police Department says that it happened at about 12:45am on Monday, April 25, 2022 on the 400 block of Depeyster Street. Several people told police they heard multiple gunshots in the area...
Cicero, N.Y. — A man and a dog suffered burns after a vehicle caught fire Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Several people called the Onondaga County 911 Center around 4:36 p.m. to report a “work truck” on fire with a dog inside, and someone with burns to the hands and face near Stevens Drive and Brookwood Drive, according to the Cicero Fire Department.
Clay, N.Y. — It began as a quiet Tuesday night for off-duty EMT Dannielle Binns who decided to stop for dinner with her five-year-old daughter and friend at the Friendly’s restaurant in Clay. That quiet dinner was interruped by a mother’s screams that her three-year-old daughter was choking...
ROME, NY – The Mohawk Valley Health System and the NAACP of Rome have partnered to put on information sessions about heart health at churches in Rome. The second session took place today at First Presbyterian Church in Rome today. “We are trying to remind people the importance of...
Comments / 0