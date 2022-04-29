ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Fire destroys Mazzaferro's in Rome

WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire destroyed a longtime deli and meat market in Rome...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

7 displaced following fire at multi-family house in Rome

ROME, N.Y. - Seven people were displaced Wednesday evening following a fire at a multi-family residence in the City of Rome. According to a deputy chief with the Rome Fire Department, flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Ann Street. Crews arrived to find smoke and...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Home, garage, vehicle damaged by fire on Wetmore Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A fire damaged a home, a garage and a vehicle on Wetmore Street in Utica Friday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Parts of the side and the back of the home are charred, as well as the car parked alongside the house.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Market#Meat Deli
AFP

Kharkiv children fleeing bombs find refuge in Italy

An Italian aid programme had for years provided Viktoria Shakshyna with a respite from the children's home where she lived in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. It was a welcome break from Kharkiv, where she lived in one of Ukraine's notorious children's homes, which host orphans but also those separated from parents deemed unfit for various reasons, from criminality to alcoholism.
EUROPE
2 On Your Side

Police identify missing kayaker as 54-year-old Amherst man

BARKER, N.Y. — The search continues for a missing kayaker in Lake Ontario. New York State Park Police identified him Friday as Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst. Park Police officers say Hahn launched his craft at Golden Hill State Park in Barker sometime between Friday, April 22 and Monday, April 25. He has not been seen since.
WKTV

Ukraine fundraiser at Copper City Brewing Company

A fundraiser will be held Saturday at Copper City Brewing Company in Rome. The event will raise money for children and the elderly abandoned in Ukraine. Rome brewery holding 'Love Notes to Ukraine' fundraiser. Copper City Brewing Company in Rome is holding a fundraiser this weekend to help children and...
ADVOCACY
Syracuse.com

Heavy flames, smoke pour from back of Eastwood home, Syracuse firefighters say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the back of a two-family home Friday night in the city’s Eastwood neighborhood, firefighters said. At 8:39 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 164 Mildred Ave., according to a news release issued Friday night by the Syracuse Fire Department. It was initially reported that people were still inside the home.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Cops Park Paddy Wagon, Rollout Welcome Wagon

Members of the Utica Police Department are sometimes called on for assistance by area law enforcement agencies for one matter or another. This time, Utica Police are getting an assist for making life a bit easier for a man who relocated to the area from down south. The man had...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fire crews respond to fully-involved house fire

FORESTPORT, N.Y. - Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Forestport that engulfed a home and a boat Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to Lake Shore Drive near Kayuta lake around 4:15 p.m. Forestport Fire Chief Kody Smith said when they arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and had spread to a boat next to the home.
FORESTPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Man, dog suffer burns in Cicero vehicle fire

Cicero, N.Y. — A man and a dog suffered burns after a vehicle caught fire Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Several people called the Onondaga County 911 Center around 4:36 p.m. to report a “work truck” on fire with a dog inside, and someone with burns to the hands and face near Stevens Drive and Brookwood Drive, according to the Cicero Fire Department.
CICERO, NY
WKTV

Heart health church tour stops at First Presbyterian in Rome

ROME, NY – The Mohawk Valley Health System and the NAACP of Rome have partnered to put on information sessions about heart health at churches in Rome. The second session took place today at First Presbyterian Church in Rome today. “We are trying to remind people the importance of...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy