Prince Edward’s royal tour of Caribbean will be among the last to take place campaigners predict as their trip has been marked by anti-colonial protests and calls for slavery reparations.The Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie began a week-long tour of Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia last Friday in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The couple’s scheduled trip to Grenada was cancelled at the last minute following advice from the country’s government and governor-general. Though an official reason has not been disclosed, the abrupt change of plan comes hours after reports that...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO