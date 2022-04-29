ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Light-infused particles go the distance in organic semiconductors

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Polaritons offer the best of two very different worlds. These hybrid particles combine light and molecules of organic material, making them ideal vessels for energy transfer in organic semiconductors. They are both compatible with modern electronics but also move speedily, thanks to their photonic origins. FULL STORY. Polaritons offer...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A new strategy for active metasurface design provides a full 360° phase tunable metasurface

Source: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) An international team of researchers has demonstrated a widely applicable methodology enabling a full 360° active phase modulation for metasurfaces while maintaining significant levels of uniform light amplitude. This strategy can be fundamentally applied to any spectral region with any structures and resonances that fit the bill.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Researchers develop powerful strategy for creating new-to-nature enzymes

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment. Engineering enzymes to perform reactions not found in nature can address longstanding challenges in the world of synthetic chemistry, such as upgrading plant-based oils into useful biochemicals. A team of researchers has developed a simple yet powerful strategy for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Science Daily

Process aims to strip ammonia from wastewater

A dash of ruthenium atoms on a mesh of copper nanowires could be one step toward a revolution in the global ammonia industry that also helps the environment. Collaborators at Rice University's George R. Brown School of Engineering, Arizona State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory developed the high-performance catalyst that can, with near 100% efficiency, pull ammonia and solid ammonia -- aka fertilizer -- from low levels of nitrates that are widespread in industrial wastewater and polluted groundwater.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Science Daily

Researchers bridge the gap between disciplines to better understand chemical reactions

Simon Fraser University researchers are yielding new insights into how chemical reactions can be understood and guided. Results of their interdisciplinary approach have been published in Physical Review Letters. Though chemical reactions may be very complex, they often follow a series of elementary steps as they progress. In their work,...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

New brain learning mechanism calls for revision of long-held neuroscience hypothesis

Just one single neuron can realize deep learning algorithms, which previously required an artificial complex network consisting of thousands of connected neurons. This discovery is expected to have important implications on future AI hardware. FULL STORY. The brain is a complex network containing billions of neurons. Each of these neurons...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanjing University#Semiconductors#Go The Distance#Advanced Science
Science Daily

Tiny sensor used to track the migratory patterns of monarch butterflies

Scientists have developed a tracking system that can be attached to monarch butterflies and transmit data about their location all throughout their three-month migratory journey south. FULL STORY. Millions of monarch butterflies migrate each fall to a specific cluster of mountain peaks in central Mexico. How exactly they navigate to...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Carbon, climate change and ocean anoxia in an ancient icehouse world

A new study describes a period of rapid global climate change in an ice-capped world much like the present -- but 304 million years ago. Within about 300,000 years, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels doubled, oceans became anoxic, and biodiversity dropped on land and at sea. FULL STORY. A new study...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Geophysics: Better insights into Earth's interior

LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a method that allows us to investigate the composition of the Earth with better results. Knowledge about the structure and composition of the Earth's crust is important for understanding the dynamics of the Earth. For example, the presence or absence of melt or fluids plays a major role in plate tectonic processes. Most our knowledge in this area comes from geophysical surveys. However, the relationship between measurable geophysical parameters and the actual conditions in the Earth's interior is often ambiguous. To improve this state of affairs, LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a new method, whereby data on the distribution of electrical conductivity and density in the Earth's crust is combined and processed using a method derived from medical imaging. "The advantage is that the relationships between the two parameters are part of the analysis," says Moorkamp. "For geophysical applications, this is completely new."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Changing climate impacts biodiversity in protected areas globally

Source: USDA Forest Service - Rocky Mountain Research Station. A recent study provides insights for developing climate-smart conservation strategies by looking at the global network of protected areas, evaluating potential for shifts in where plants and animals occur due to climate change. Findings point to the need for strategic conservation plans that transcend international borders to protect at-risk species.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Science Daily

Study supports stronger conservation efforts Appalachians and the Gulf Coast, US

Study of Campanula americana supports strengthening conservation efforts in glacial refugia areas because of their high genetic diversity. Conservation of those areas in the southern Appalachians and the Gulf Coast has implications for other areas of the country. FULL STORY. During the last ice age, glaciers covered vast portions of...
ADVOCACY
Science Daily

Search reveals eight new sources of black hole echoes

Scattered across our Milky Way galaxy are tens of millions of black holes -- immensely strong gravitational wells of spacetime, from which infalling matter, and even light, can never escape. Black holes are dark by definition, except on the rare occasions when they feed. As a black hole pulls in gas and dust from an orbiting star, it can give off spectacular bursts of X-ray light that bounce and echo off the inspiraling gas, briefly illuminating a black hole's extreme surroundings.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Discovery about coral-algal symbiosis could help coral reefs recover after bleaching events

Although photosynthesis by algae is a key part of the symbiotic relationship it is not required to initiate symbiosis. The discovery adds to the little-understood relationship between cnidarians and algae at the molecular level and offers insight into how to jump start the symbiotic relationship between the two organisms after a bleaching event. It could also lead to strategies that might prevent warmer oceans from breaking the symbiotic relationship between the two organisms and saving what remains of the world's corals.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Reforming coral reefs using 3D printing

The world's coral reefs are becoming extinct due to many factors such as global warming and accelerated urbanization in coastal areas, which places tremendous stress on marine life. "The rapid decline of coral reefs has increased the need for exploring interdisciplinary methods for reef restoration," explains Natalie Levy, a Ph.D. student at Bar-Ilan University in Israel. "Examining how to conserve the biodiversity of coral reefs is a key issue, but there is also an urgent need to invest in technology that can improve the coral ecosystem and our understanding of the reef environment."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Image-based mechanical simulations improve accuracy in gauging healing progress of bone fractures

When you first break a bone, the body sends out an inflammatory response, and cells begin to form a hematoma around the injured area. Within a week or two, that blood clot is replaced with a soft material called callus that forms a bridge of sorts that holds the fragments together. Over months, the callus hardens into bone, and the healing process is complete. But sometimes, that bridge between the bones fails to form, creating a nonunion.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Ablation therapy applied to stomach disorders

Researchers have shown that ablation therapy, often used to correct an abnormally beating heart, could be used to correct disorders of the stomach. Researchers from the Auckland Bioengineering Institute have shown that ablation therapy, often used to correct an abnormally beating heart, could be used to correct disorders of the stomach.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Cilia-free stem cells offer new path to study rare diseases

Source: University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine. A group of rare diseases called ciliopathies -- polycystic kidney disease notable among them -- emerge from defects in cilia. These are the tiny hairlike structures on the surface of almost every cell type. Scientists experimentally 'knocked out,' or genetically deleted, the cilia in a population of otherwise normal human pluripotent stem cells. Subsequently, human tissues and mini-organ structures (organoids) derived from these cilia-free stem cells manifested ciliopathy-like symptoms, such those seen in polycystic kidney disease or in certain problems in brain development.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers home in on Thera volcano eruption date

A University of Arizona tree-ring expert is closer than ever to pinning down the date of the infamous Thera volcano eruption -- a goal she has pursued for decades. Charlotte Pearson, an associate professor in the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, is lead author of a new paper in PNAS Nexus that combines a mosaic of techniques to confirm the source of a volcanic eruption in 1628 B.C. While the eruption was previously thought to be Thera on the Greek island of Santorini, Pearson and her colleagues found instead that it was Alaskan volcano Aniakchak II.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy