Keir Starmer’s hollow Partygate fury exposed by his lockdown booze-up

Hollow man

HOW hollow Keir Starmer’s phoney Party­gate fury sounds now.

All that sanctimonious sermonising always did seem artificial — a ham actor woodenly performing a rage he didn’t feel, his indignation scripted by speechwriters. Perhaps we now know why.

Labour's sanctimonious criticism over Partygate has been exposed as a sham Credit: Alamy

Starmer chugged beer with workmates during lockdown. It looks a clear rule breach.

He has no viable defence — being “busy” at work isn’t one, or Boris Johnson would be in the clear too.

Labour feebly claims the difference is Boris was fined and Starmer hasn’t been.

That only shows the Met waded in and Durham cops are less keen . . . they didn’t retrospectively fine Dominic Cummings over his “eye-test” escapade either.

But they must rethink, if only because rules must be applied consistently.

It will be especially unfair if Starmer is not fined while Rishi Sunak was.

The Chancellor, on his way to a meeting in No10, unwittingly stumbled into a small birthday gathering for the PM.

Being teetotal, he drank nothing. For this brief episode he was punished.

What was he supposed to do? Flee the building and dial 999?

Starmer’s breach looks far more deliberate.

For months Labour has also claimed his No2 Angela Rayner, herself given to hyperventilating piously about Boris’s immorality, was not at his beery event.

They were lying. She was. Yet Labour has the gall to brand Tories liars.

The Sun does not downplay Downing Street parties. They were wrong and still rankle with our readers.

But cake­fuelled gatherings happened in many offices and factories during lockdowns.

Labour were certainly at it. Yet they pretend otherwise, hoping to convince Britain they inhabit a higher moral plane than the wicked Tories. It is a ruse.

For all his ceaseless self-promotion as the honest, noble QC, Starmer is an unscrupulous hypocrite.

At least Boris doesn’t claim to be a saint.

Drug misery

FOR many women hormone replacement therapy is not a ­luxury . . . it’s vital.

The fact some are paying nine times over the odds to secure it on the black market shows how desperate their need is during a dire nationwide shortage.

It’s chiefly down to a huge surge in demand after media campaigns, including in The Sun, highlighting the drugs’ power to combat menopause symptoms.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid must get makers to scale up production.

For some in middle age, the misery of life without HRT may prove overwhelming.

Serving time

BORIS Becker is not a bad man. Just staggeringly reckless, especially with money.

He lived like a billionaire on a millionaire’s income — and latterly far less.

Unforced errors have now cost him everything. In tennis they always do.