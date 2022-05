Hockey players from the countries of Sweden and Finland have been put on notice for taking part in the KHL playoffs this season, with warnings regarding next season as well. While many players from those countries and several others left the KHL when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, several others stayed until their teams were eliminated from the post-season. Now that the Gagarin Cup has been awarded to CSKA Moscow, Sweden and Finland are taking action against players who chose to stay this season, and/or will play in the KHL next season.

HOCKEY ・ 3 HOURS AGO