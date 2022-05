There are plenty of rock singers still going in their seventies, but only a few who can still hit the notes as they did in their youth. Among that rare breed are Sammy Hagar, now 74, who sounded great on his 2021 tour with The Circle; Klaus Meine, 73, who rolls back the years on the new Scorpions album Rock Believer; and Ann Wilson, a mere 71, whose voice still has all the power and beauty that lit up every classic Heart song in the 70s and 80s, from hard rock ball-breaker Barracuda to supreme power ballad Alone.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO