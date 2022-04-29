ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Arrest made after man gets run over by car in Hamden

FOX 61
 2 days ago
HAMDEN, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the death of a New Haven man who was struck by a car in Hamden last month. Hamden police arrested Devington Beckford, 25, of New Haven, on Wednesday and charged him with manslaughter and reckless endangerment for allegedly running over Raekwon McLean,...

FOX 61

