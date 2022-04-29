ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy, obstruction in Capitol riot

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x63Hq_0fOWSzDD00
Tweet

A Georgia member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty Friday to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of Congress in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Ulrich, 44, admitted to conspiring with other members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, before the insurrection at the Capitol to attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, as well as to providing them and himself with gear for the riot, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release.

According to the DOJ, in December 2020 Ulrich messaged a Signal group called “Oath Keepers of Georgia”: “I seriously wonder what it would take just to get ever patriot marching around the capital armed? Just to show our government how powerless they are!”

Ulrich encouraged others to join him in traveling to Washington, D.C., messaging the group that “Civil War” could be necessary if President Biden was inaugurated, according to the release.

“If there’s a Civil War then there’s a Civil War,” he wrote to the group.

Ulrich purchased gear including radio receivers and a medical tourniquet and was informed that others would bring firearms, the DOJ said. On Jan. 6, the department said he entered the Capitol along with others in a military formation while wearing tactical gear and moved toward the Capitol Rotunda as authorities attempted to clear the area before leaving the building.

Ulrich was arrested on Aug. 9 and indicted for seditious conspiracy and other charges along with 10 others in January.

Fellow Oath Keepers member Joshua James pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy last month. Four others connected with the group have pleaded guilty to obstruction of Congress and a lesser conspiracy charge.

Ulrich will cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation as part of his plea deal, according to the DOJ.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two felony counts he pleaded guilty to, as well as potential financial penalties. The sentencing date remains undetermined.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

Click here to read the full article. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to appear in court on Friday. The media will be there, too, and she’s furious about it. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ruled earlier this week that an effort to disqualify the conspiracy theorist from running for reelection over her alleged role in the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 can proceed. The group who filed the challenge, Free Speech for People, is alleging that Greene is in violation of the 14th Amendment, which states that if someone took an oath to defend the Constitution and then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Capitol Building#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Signal#Civil War#The Capitol Rotunda
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Ivanka Trump's testimony could hurt her father the most

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, recently appeared voluntarily before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She testified for eight hours, reportedly invoking no privileges. If she testified fully and truthfully, there is a very good chance the information she provided incriminated her father.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

551K+
Followers
67K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy