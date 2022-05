The Tennessee Titans selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately thoughts turned to the future of the franchise. Willis was generally agreed upon as the quarterback with the highest upside in this year's class but he'd likely need time to develop behind a veteran. Current Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill doesn't seem interested in assisting in that development.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO