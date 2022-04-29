H-E-B issues recall alert for Bakery Two Bite Brownies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Concerns about listeria contamination have prompted the recall of two food items. Whole Foods Market is recalling the pre-packaged meal, Red Lentil Dal, due to possible contamination. The pickled curry cauliflower in the meal is the problem. The meals come in 12-ounce trays and were sold at Whole Foods in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The recalled meals have the UPC code, 1 95515 02394 8, and these Use By dates.USE BY 4/15/2022USE BY 4/17/2022USE BY 4/18/2022USE BY 4/19/2022USE BY 4/22/2022USE BY 4/24/2022USE BY 4/25/2022USE BY 4/26/2022No illnesses are being reported, the FDA said. For more information on this recall, visit the FDA's website here. French green beans made by Hippie Organics are also recalled due to listeria concerns. Only one lot is affected, and no illnesses have been reported. The one-pound bags were distributed in Pennsylvania. They have the LOT number of 313-626.Click here for the FDA's information on this recall.

