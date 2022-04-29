H-E-B issues recall alert for Bakery Two Bite Brownies

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
Yet another spinach recall has hit store shelves. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd has issued a voluntary recall Coles Baby Spinach due to possible salmonella contamination. The Australian supermarket issued the recall on Tuesday, April 12, according to a recall notice published by Food Standards Australia. The recall includes three separate...
A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given an update on its recall of tortillas sold by The Salsa Texan. The niche brand was first recalled last month when some of its coconut flour tortillas were found to contain undeclared wheat. On Friday, the FDA announced that the recall continues and that the products have now tested positive for undeclared milk as well.
Product recalls are nothing new — in fact, they happen fairly routinely. But over the last several days, some well-known cars, foods and household items have been part of recalls. The recall list includes refrigerators, air fryers, ground beef and even ice cream. Here’s a roundup of some of...
Check your freezer. Turkey Hill has recalled some containers of its popular Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream due to peanut concerns. The Lancaster County ice cream maker recalled select 48-ounce containers of the Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream "because the product may contain undeclared peanuts," according a recall alert posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
You might have to go home and get into your freezer to double-check that the ground beef you have frozen in there isn't part of the latest beef recall. Don't make that hamburger just yet. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services says sixty tons...
Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
Ice cream fans should be on the lookout for a couple of new recall announcements impacting several brands. This time around, it’s not bacteria contamination causing the problems. One recall action in Canada concerns Baskin Robbins, Best Buy, President’s Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers ice cream flavors that might contain pieces of plastic or metal.
These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
Select containers of Turkey Hill's Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream are being recalled due to the possibility of undeclared peanuts, according to the FDA. Contaminated cartons of the ice cream could be life-threatening for those who experience peanut allergies. The recall was initiated after a consumer contacted Turkey Hill due...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday issued a public health alert for two frozen chicken products sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Washington state, Oregon and Idaho. In a news release, the USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service was issuing the alert for...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Concerns about listeria contamination have prompted the recall of two food items. Whole Foods Market is recalling the pre-packaged meal, Red Lentil Dal, due to possible contamination. The pickled curry cauliflower in the meal is the problem. The meals come in 12-ounce trays and were sold at Whole Foods in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The recalled meals have the UPC code, 1 95515 02394 8, and these Use By dates.USE BY 4/15/2022USE BY 4/17/2022USE BY 4/18/2022USE BY 4/19/2022USE BY 4/22/2022USE BY 4/24/2022USE BY 4/25/2022USE BY 4/26/2022No illnesses are being reported, the FDA said. For more information on this recall, visit the FDA's website here. French green beans made by Hippie Organics are also recalled due to listeria concerns. Only one lot is affected, and no illnesses have been reported. The one-pound bags were distributed in Pennsylvania. They have the LOT number of 313-626.Click here for the FDA's information on this recall.
After the salad dressing recall from a few weeks ago, regular Whole Foods customers need to be aware of another problematic product. Bakkavor issued a recall for Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal, which might contain traces of Listeria monocytogenes. The bacteria can cause potentially fatal illnesses in some groups...
