Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong backtracks, will not enter transfer portal, will keep current NIL deal

By Jonathan Givony, Jeff Borzello
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong has elected not to enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN, less than 24 hours after his agent said he would transfer if his name, image and likeness compensation wasn't increased. Wong will keep his name in the NBA draft while maintaining his college...

ECONOMY
