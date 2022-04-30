ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Senate Bill Regulating School Bathroom Policy Passes House

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
A Senate bill that would regulate who uses certain bathrooms in schools is making its way through the legislature.

This is the third time Senate Bill 615 has been amended. The bill originally limited topics of gender identity and sexuality in schools is now affecting school counselors and restroom policies.

’This legislation is unconstitutional and it’s also wrong. They deserve better from their legislature, from their school board, from their policy makers,” said Nicole McAfee, the Executive Director Freedom Oklahoma.

“We’re very happy to see this moving through the house and the senate here as it goes back this next week,” said Jeff Wieman, a Stillwater Public School parent.

The new amendment would require students to use the restroom that aligns with their biological sex assigned at birth.

“We know that there are trans kids here in Oklahoma who are watching this news terrified about what it means for their day-to-day interactions in school if this bill passes,” said McAfee.

Weiman said he has been talking to law makers and working with the school board for over a month.

“I have two younger daughters, just knowing that there is a possibility that a boy could be in the bathroom is not something that makes me feel safe. They are kind of going, ‘what’s going on here, I don’t understand why there are boys in the girl’s bathroom?’ I feel the same way,” he said.

While he feels there should be a gender-neutral bathroom in every school, McAfee with freedom Oklahoma worries about how this would affect 2SLGBTQ+ students.

“They are in a situation where they are constantly having to out themselves to people who may or may not be safe,” said the Executive Director.

If this Bill passes, schools that don’t comply will lose 5% of their funding.

Vicki Rogers
4d ago

Well I as a concerned grandma and great grandma of little girls am very happy with the way our state is handling this, what is the world coming to ???????

Jami Cannell-Chavarria
3d ago

They can, and have been for many years, able to use a private, one stall bathroom if they’re trans and don’t feel comfortable using the bathroom designated for their sex. No problem.

