SALT LAKE CITY — The morning after the Utah Jazz got bounced from the playoffs was not a pretty one. Fans and NBA writers alike offered their takes on the future of the franchise, with many pointing to tough choices and the potential for significant offseason changes following the Jazz’s 98-96 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the the teams’ First Round series.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO