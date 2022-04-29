ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gannon University launches Wellness Clinic

By Fontaine Glenn
 2 days ago

Gannon University partnered with a local company focusing on helping the Erie community.

The university formed the partnership with CHOSEN Inc. back in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring educational experiences to occupational and physical therapy students.

On Friday, they launched the Gannon Wellness Clinic at CHOSEN Mission Project Outreach Pavilion. The clinic is for underserved members of the Erie community.

“CHOSEN offers the space for the students to practice and put their education into action to share that with a community that has little to no resources,” said Randy King, International Relations, CHOSEN Inc.

The partnership led Gannon’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program students on a trip to Mexico in 2021 to perform pro bono physical therapy services.

YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Top 10 high schools in Pennsylvania, according to US News and World Report

(WHTM) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best public schools in the nation, some of which are located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The rankings are based on six weighted criteria: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Neighbors react to shooting on E. 38th St.

Calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28 for reports of a man shot in the chest at a residence in the 900 block of East 38th Street. The house was blocked off by police tape as officers guarded the crime scene. “There is chaos all over, and especially right there across the street. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

One person hospitalized after driving into pond

A car accident sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday, April 27. Calls for this accident went out just before 8 p.m. for a car into a pond at the intersection of Route 6N and Eureka Road in Edinboro. According to reports from the scene, multiple emergency crews were active in water rescue gear […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Group raises over $25K for Feeding Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America (PA FBLA) selects a statewide nonprofit each year to focus their efforts on fundraising, community service and education. For their 2021-2022 state project, the group selected Feeding Pennsylvania, which is the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. Through “Bank on tomorrow by feeding the need […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie Playhouse performances canceled due to cast COVID case

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Playhouse has canceled two days of its weekend performances. The musical “Tick, tick…BOOM!” by Jonathan Larson was scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30. An announcement from the playhouse said the performances have been canceled because a cast member had tested positive for COVID-19. Performances scheduled for Sunday, […]
ERIE, PA
