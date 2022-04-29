ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

2 workers hospitalized after possible explosion at Hard Rock Stadium

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two workers to the hospital after they were injured in a possible explosion at...

wsvn.com

Comments / 3

Jack Smith
2d ago

One of the victims is my uncle, it was a high voltage electrical issue causing an explosion injuring his arm causing 2nd degree burns, thank God he's alive.

Reply(1)
2
