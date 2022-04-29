2 workers hospitalized after possible explosion at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A two-year-old girl died and her father was critically injured after a hit and run Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, the toddler and her parents were struck while trying to cross the road at NW 116 Terrace and NW 10th Avenue. Janice Holland, a neighbor, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I feel real bad, real bad. It could have been anyone. It could have been my nieces and nephews. They speed down this street every day and I told my husband somebody is going to get killed. They need to do something. I want them to find...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO