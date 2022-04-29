2 workers hospitalized after possible explosion at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two workers to the hospital after they were injured in a possible explosion at...wsvn.com
One of the victims is my uncle, it was a high voltage electrical issue causing an explosion injuring his arm causing 2nd degree burns, thank God he's alive.
