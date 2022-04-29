Man arrested in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
UPDATE: April 30, 2022 7:06 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Troopers confirmed on Saturday at around 4:00 p.m. the 47-year-old motorcyclists has died. The previous version of our story is below. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —A man is in critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on […]
A 38-year-old motorcycle driver has died after a collision with an SUV in Pinellas Park Monday, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Maria Maldonado Hernandez, 44, of Pinellas Park, was driving an SUV on 49th Street North when she made a left turn onto 126th Avenue North around 7:20 a.m., the agency said in a news release Monday afternoon.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A woman’s use of an extension cord in disciplining a child led to her being jailed on child abuse charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The victim is a 7-year-old boy and the suspect is his 30-year-old mother, the sheriff’s office said in an April 27 news release.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a brutal lunch-time beat down for a young teenage girl, her mother is demanding something be done after witnesses found her daughter unconscious. The cafeteria brawl occurred on April 1, when the girl barely dodged the punches inside Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach. Neptune...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville man who police said may have been involved in a triple homicide and Amber Alert Friday has a history of domestic-related issues, according to court documents. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Terrell Lewis, 37, may have been in the company of an 8-year-old...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce. It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday. Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Comments / 0