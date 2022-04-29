Bartlesville woman raises awareness about lack of domestic violence education

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Melisa Mayes’ sister Michele was killed in 2018 by an ex-boyfriend. To this day, Mayes said she wishes she would have seen the signs of abuse that lead to her sisters death.

“She was in an abusive relationship. We, as her family, didn’t know. We missed a lot of red flags,” said Mayes. “I think there’s so many people [in situations] that their family members maybe miss red flags or they don’t really understand what’s really going on until it’s too late.”

Melisa Mayes sister Michele

>>>MORE: One in four women will experience domestic violence, CDC says.

Now she is trying to keep her sisters memory alive by teaching people about abuse.

“We have done our best to try to educate ourselves and the people around us about the signs that we missed because we don’t want to see anybody else any other family have to go through this, ” Mayes said.

Mayes will be participating in the Walk in Her Shoes event in Bartlesville with her co-workers from Washington County Emergency Management in honor of her sister.

“There’s no way to practice or train for this that I’ve been able to see I don’t know how you women do it actually and I certainly wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t for a great cause,” said Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox

This will be the fifth year for Walk in Her Shoes in Bartlesville raising money for SAFE-NOW, a Bartlesville based non-profit that helps victims of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

The President of SAFE-NOW Dr. Shelly Holdman said they are hoping to raise $10,000 so they can provide no cost forensic medical exams for victims of rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

President of SAFE-NOW Dr. Shelly Holdman

“It happens in every community in every slick economic class in every town I every city so we need to be talking about it we need to tell our kids about it becaue thats how we’re going to be able to protect them,” said Holdman.

©2022 Cox Media Group