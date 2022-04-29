ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Former legislator in Idaho found guilty of raping 19-year-old intern

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE — A former Idaho lawmaker was convicted Friday of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.”. This article contains descriptions of sexual assault. The intern told a...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cox
The Independent

Alabama corrections officer and capital murder suspect missing after claiming to go to mental health exam

An Alabama corrections officer and an inmate accused of capital murder have gone missing after the female officer claimed she was taking him to a mental health evaluation.Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White and suspected killer Casey Cole White vanished without a trace on Friday morning after leaving the local jail together, according to authorities.The sheriff’s office said that Ms White, who is no relation to the inmate, picked him up from the detention centre at around 9.30am claiming that she was to take him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.She told...
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Statehouse
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Derrick Peterson for sheriff

I disagree with The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board’s endorsement for sheriff (“Elect Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell Multnomah County’s next sheriff,” April 20). As someone who has worked with both candidates, I support Derrick Peterson for sheriff. Derrick, a 35-year veteran of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, has earned every position he has held. While you point out that Morrisey O’Donnell “is the lone candidate who already has the law enforcement certification required for the position,” that shouldn’t be a deciding factor. Once elected, Peterson can immediately attend the police academy and gain his certification. And if Sheriff Mike Reese allows him to do this prior to Peterson’s taking office, he would be dual certified on the day he is sworn in. It’s unfair to raise the issue of former Sheriff Bob Skipper, who resigned because he couldn’t gain certification, as this could imply Peterson is incapable of becoming certified. That’s simply not true.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
75K+
Followers
40K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy