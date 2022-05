Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Office of Historic Preservation recently purchased the Williams-Dawe House, the oldest structure in Brentsville Built in 1822, the House was once owned by Jane Williams, widow of John Williams, who had served as the county clerk from 1795 until his death in 1813. Jane filled in as county clerk until her brother Phillip Deveraux Dawe became clerk the next year. Jane was the first female county clerk of court in Prince William County. The property, at 12320 Bristow Road, sits on 5.61 acres and is located across the street from the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre.

19 DAYS AGO