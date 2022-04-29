Wildwood, NJ, PD Looks to Identify Two Connected to Vehicle Theft
Police officers in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a vehicle earlier this week....sojo1049.com
Police officers in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a vehicle earlier this week....sojo1049.com
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0