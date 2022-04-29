ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Wildwood, NJ, PD Looks to Identify Two Connected to Vehicle Theft

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
Police officers in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a vehicle earlier this week....

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

