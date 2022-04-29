ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Grading Kayvon Thibodeaux to Giants in NFL draft: New York’s selection of Oregon Ducks edge player receives high marks from experts

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Giants used one of their two top-10 selections in the 2022 NFL draft on Oregon Ducks pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The former Ducks edge player was selected No. 5 by the Giants, becoming the highest Oregon defensive player drafted since Dion Jordan...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Eugene, OR
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
New York State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Detroit, OR
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Oregon Football
Yardbarker

Falcons land Matt Corral in Dane Brugler’s day 2 mock draft

The Falcons kicked off the 2022 NFL draft by selecting USC’s Drake London with their eighth overall pick Thursday night. Reciever was an obvious need after Atlanta lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage in less than a year. However, so was EDGE, which has been a weakness of the Falcons for as long as I can remember. There are also questions regarding the future at quarterback. Long story short, the team has needs at every position, meaning every draft pick will likely fill a void.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Person
Dion Jordan
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Kayvon Thibodeaux News

Kayvon Thibodeaux would very much like to wear the jersey number he did at Oregon — No. 5 — with the New York Giants, but it’s currently spoken for. Kicker Graham Gano has owned the number since signing with the Giants in 2020, but did briefly negotiate with safety Jabrill Peppers last year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Oregon Ducks#American Football#The New York Giants#Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants#Espn Espn#Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts dole out grades for Giants

The 2022 NFL draft reached its end on Saturday evening and for the New York Giants, they came away with an impressive 11-pick haul after a little wheeling and dealing. General manager Joe Schoen seemed to hit a home run on Day 1, but received far more negative reviews on Day 2. The team seemed to reach on all three of their picks — which became immediately blasphemous to recognize.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft: Eagles 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Eagles are just getting started with filling their 90-man roster for this summer’s training camp sessions. Howie Roseman has been open about the undrafted free agent class having several big-named stars who hold second-day draft grades, and after only using five picks over the weekend, the Eagles have plenty of space to address key needs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Michigan Wide Receiver

The New York Giants reportedly weren’t done on draft day. At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the G-Men reportedly took a flyer on Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin as a free agent pickup. Per Texans beat reporter Coty Davis, “Michigan WR Daylen Baldwin signs with New York...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
75K+
Followers
40K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy